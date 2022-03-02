University Pivots To ‘Womxn History Month’ After Being Mocked For Saying ‘Womynx’

Northwest Missouri State University (NMSU) is celebrating Women’s History Month by promoting new words to describe women, according to the school’s website.

The school announced “Womynx History Month” Friday in a press release, using the unusual word eight times. Events mentioned in the first release included a reception and recognition of “Influential Womynx.”

The university changed its press release late Tuesday or early Wednesday, replacing the word “womynx” with “womxn,” and renaming “Northwest’s Womynx History Month Committee” as “Northwest’s Womxn History Month Committee.” (RELATED: Male Student Filmed Women In Gender-Neutral Bathroom. Police Tried To Persuade Woman Not To Press Charges)

What the hell is Womynx?? @NWMOSTATE pic.twitter.com/nafNaL7ZwL — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2022

The shift may have come in response to widespread mockery on Twitter Tuesday night. “What the hell is Womynx??” Libs of Tik Tok tweeted alongside a screenshot of the school’s since-deleted tweet.

when i find out there’s no “violence against womynx” act pic.twitter.com/zcWE8ia8nS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 2, 2022

“When I find out there’s no ‘violence against womynx’ act,” journalist Siraj Hashmi joked in a tweet along with a clip of Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer standing to clap, changing his mind and sitting back down. (RELATED: POLL: Only 2% Of Hispanic Voters Identify As ‘Latinx,’ Many Find Term Offensive)

The inclusive term “womxn” gained traction in 2019 and was described by The New York Times as a way to remove the word “man” from “woman.” Words including “womyn” and “wombyn” date back to the 1970s, according to the NYT.

NMSU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

