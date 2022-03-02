Whoopi Goldberg Repeats Trump’s Nickname For Biden, Says She’s ‘Glad He’s Sleepy’ Following SOTU

Whoopi Goldberg repeated former President Donald Trump’s nickname for President Joe Biden on Wednesday and said she’s “glad he’s sleepy” following his State of the Union address.

During a panel discussion on “The View,” the co-hosts were discussing what they liked and didn’t like about Biden’s address. Goldberg said she was glad that Biden was in office instead of Trump, seemingly in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

“What I’m glad he didn’t do is he [Biden] did not give the finger to the other side,” Goldberg shared. “He continues to say, ‘You know, I’m here if you want to work with me. We’re trying to get this done.’ And, quite frankly, I’m with you. I’m really glad that we have someone who they call him ‘Sleepy Joe.'” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

WATCH:

“I’m glad he’s sleepy,” she added, noting Trump’s nickname for Biden during the presidential campaign. “I’m glad he’s not saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to come over there and do’ — I don’t want to hear that.”

Joy Behar seemed to dispute Goldberg’s claim and said the president “wasn’t sleepy last night,” adding that he “was on the game.”

“But again, I just feel like, you know, people have names,” Goldberg replied. “I don’t have any names for him. I just want him to do the best he can for the most amount of Americans. I’m not going to like everything he does. I’m not going to dig everything.”

“But I want somebody who at least can look us all in the eye and say, ‘Well, this is what I’m trying to do,'” she added. “That’s what I want because the other dude [Trump], you know, whose name I slipped yesterday. I feel like my brain had a whole thing. It just went…”

Guest co-host and former sideline sports reporter Michele Tafoya suggested the ladies should “stop going backwards” and “just look ahead.”

Behar also thanked Biden in the wake of the Russia’s invasion.

Joy Behar thanks God for Biden post-#SOTU for his supposed ability to stand up to Putin. She also falsely claimed Trump was “weakening NATO,” despite him making them spend more on their collective defense. She praised Biden for that despite him initially allowing Nord Stream II. pic.twitter.com/pNMAsgE73X — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 2, 2022

“In this world, where we have an unhinged madman, Putin, wreaking havoc on Europe and the world, thank you, God, for putting this man in the position that he’s in,” Behar explained.

“We have a guy, Biden, he’s not crazy,” she added. “He’s not unhinged. He’s solid. He’s not taking ridiculous risks in a nuclear age. I really shiver to think if we had somebody who was as unhinged as Putin in the situation right now, so thank you to Joe Biden.”