Wisconsin Wins At Least A Share Of The Big Ten Title After Beating Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers are Big Ten champions.

Entering the Tuesday night matchup against number eight Purdue, every Badgers fan alive knew we only needed to win one more game to earn at least a share of the Big Ten title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With a win in both our final games, we’d win it outright.

Wisconsin, a team the “experts” trashed all season, can win the Big Ten with a Tuesday night win over Purdue. I remember a certain hockey team in 1980 that everyone also counted out and we all know how that story ended. We’re locked and loaded! pic.twitter.com/XIdSwaebPv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 1, 2022

Well, in about as dramatic fashion as possible, the Badgers upset the Boilermakers after Chucky Hepburn banked in a three with 1.5 seconds remaining to win 70-67.

Watch the incredible shot below.

What an absolutely incredible night of college basketball for Wisconsin fans back home and spread out across the country.

I’ve been saying all season that Wisconsin was the real deal, despite the “experts” picking us to be terrible in the preseason, and look where we are now!

We’re Big Ten champions and we can win the conference outright with a Sunday win over Nebraska.

There’s a lot of people who thought this team could never make it this far. We were supposed to be a squad that was lucky to win 10 games.

Now for the second time in three years, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers are B1G champions. What a life for Wisconsin basketball fans.

Now, let’s go win this outright and destroy Nebraska this Sunday. I am so damn proud of this team!