Editorial

Antonio Brown Is Listed As A Rolling Rock Music Festival Performer

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Antonio Brown is apparently taking his music career to the next level.

The disgraced NFL receiver has dabbled in the rap game in the past, and he’s now listed as a performer for Rolling Rock in Miami, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rolling Rock is one of the most popular music festivals in America and features some of the biggest names in music. Somehow, he’s managed to land on the lineup of talent, despite nobody taking his rap career seriously.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

I’ve heard some of Antonio Brown’s music and it’s shockingly bad. It’s bad on a level that is almost hard to believe it’s real.

While he’s certainly had issues while playing in the NFL, there’s no question that he can play football at an insanely high level.

You know what he can’t do at a high level? Rap. It’s just terrible.

You’d think Brown would be focused on doing everything he could to get back in the NFL. You’d think that he’d be focused on making amends after crashing and burning in spectacular fashion.

Instead, he appears 100% committed to the rap game, which makes me think there’s no chance you’ll ever see him catching passes on a Sunday again.

I can’t wait to watch this blow up in his face. It’s always an entertaining time whenever you’re dealing with Antonio Brown.