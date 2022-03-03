Antonio Brown Is Listed As A Rolling Rock Music Festival Performer

Antonio Brown is apparently taking his music career to the next level.

The disgraced NFL receiver has dabbled in the rap game in the past, and he's now listed as a performer for Rolling Rock in Miami, according to TMZ.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Antonio Brown After He Strips Down And Quits https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

Rolling Rock is one of the most popular music festivals in America and features some of the biggest names in music. Somehow, he’s managed to land on the lineup of talent, despite nobody taking his rap career seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

I’ve heard some of Antonio Brown’s music and it’s shockingly bad. It’s bad on a level that is almost hard to believe it’s real.

Antonio Brown Strips Down, Appears To Quit During The Game https://t.co/h7F7Ne9xf0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

While he’s certainly had issues while playing in the NFL, there’s no question that he can play football at an insanely high level.

You know what he can’t do at a high level? Rap. It’s just terrible.

You’d think Brown would be focused on doing everything he could to get back in the NFL. You’d think that he’d be focused on making amends after crashing and burning in spectacular fashion.

Instead, he appears 100% committed to the rap game, which makes me think there’s no chance you’ll ever see him catching passes on a Sunday again.

‘F**k You’: Antonio Brown Unloads On Bruce Arians And Tom Brady https://t.co/KPHt6WnDaU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 9, 2022

I can’t wait to watch this blow up in his face. It’s always an entertaining time whenever you’re dealing with Antonio Brown.