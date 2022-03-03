Entertainment

Bella Hadid Shows No Fear In Daring Sheer Black Mini And Dress On Catwalk

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Bella Hadid truly showed no fear when she went braless in a sheer black dress and mini on the catwalk in Paris Thursday.

Bella Hadid (Photo credit: Getty Images/Daily Caller)

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly stunning in a totally see-through floor-length halter gown with only one section of dark fabric covering her as she strutted her stuff during Paris Fashion Week. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with little more than loose hair and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Later, she was spotted in a black sparkling sheer mini when she walked the runway for another show.

She topped off the look with loose hair and thigh high black patent leather boots.

To say both looks were truly show-stoppers would be a serious understatement.

The lingerie model even posted a clip of her in the revealing gown on Instagram. Despite the sites nudity policy it is still up at the time of this publication.

Hadid often wows no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.

 