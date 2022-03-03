Watch Chris Pine In The Suspenseful Trailer For ‘All The Old Knives’

“All the Old Knives” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the Amazon film with Chris Pine, according to the trailer’s description, is as follows:

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal.

If the fact Pine and Thandiwe Newton are teaming up isn’t enough to get your blood pumping, just wait until you see the trailer. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

What do we all think about the trailer for “All the Old Knives”? Personally, I think this movie looks incredibly interesting.

Everyone knows Chris Pine is a hell of an actor. I’ve said that too many times to count. “I Am the Night” is one of the best limited series ever made, and Pine’s performance is a big reason why.

In fact, I’d argue that his performance is the main reason why the series was so damn good a few years ago.

Secondly, I’m a huge sucker for anything involving the CIA, spec ops, espionage and everything else that falls into that sphere of entertainment.

Anything that keeps the brain spinning and involved is bound to get my stamp of approval. Something tells me “All the Old Knives” won’t have any problem getting the job done.

Good news! 🎉 All The Old Knives will be both in theaters and on Amazon Prime on April 8th. Next week, we should be getting an official trailer (as noted by a few sources). pic.twitter.com/OazUzDzVy9 — Chris Pine Daily (@cpinedaily) February 23, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting April 8!