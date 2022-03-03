Conor McGregor Tweets That He’ll ‘Explore’ Buying Chelsea F.C.

It sounds like Conor McGregor wants to buy a pro soccer team.

Currently, Russian oligarch and Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich is attempting to sell the team as Russia attempts to conquer Ukraine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of this moment, Abramovich isn’t among the oligarchs who have been sanctioned in response to the invasion, but seeing as how that could change at any moment, he seems hellbent on offloading his assets held in western countries.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to sell the club and will donate all net proceeds ‘for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.’ pic.twitter.com/aLgXh0kTPN — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 2, 2022

Well, McGregor might be interested in buying the team! The UFC superstar tweeted a screenshot of a text exchange about Chelsea being for sale and wrote, “I wish to explore this.

@ChelseaFC.”

Does Conor McGregor have the money to buy an English Premier League team of Chelsea’s stature and prestige? Almost certainly not, but he definitely has the money to be involved in an investment group.

He’s made an absurd amount of money fighting in the UFC and he’s also made some serious cash outside of the octagon.

Most notably, Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey is incredibly popular and has certainly helped pad his bank account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

So, while he might not have the money to buy a team outright, he would have zero issue getting involved with an ownership group.

Plus, having the Irish-born UFC star involved with your team would generate an incredible amount of free PR. There are some serious upsides, but his ability to occasionally fly off the handle could also bring unwanted attention.

Like anything else with McGregor, there are major upsides and downsides!

BREAKING: Roman Abramovich has confirmed he’s taken the decision to sell Chelsea Football Club. pic.twitter.com/uRkuiM6qVs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2022

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but McGregor being involved with a major pro sports franchise could be incredibly fun.