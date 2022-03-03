Dana White And Other MMA Stars Voice Support For Cain Velasquez After He’s Charged With Attempted Murder

Cain Velasquez has the support of the MMA world after a recent arrest.

The former UFC superstar was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at an unnamed man accused of molesting one of his family members.

REPORT: Former Star Athlete Allegedly Targeted Accused Child Molester In Shooting https://t.co/qDrcJrFHwF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2022

However, Velasquez is certainly not in this situation alone. Many people from the MMA world, including UFC president have stepped up and voiced support for the actions he allegedly took.

According to MMAFighting.com, White told Barstool Sports, “I obviously feel sorry for him and his family. It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard, you know, we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us. Cain did it.”

Dana White gave his reaction to the situation unfolding with Cain Velasquez. 📰 https://t.co/lxQ2VauGhO pic.twitter.com/mhoJUYC7Rq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 3, 2022

Dana White was also not the only person to get very vocal with their thoughts that Velasquez didn’t really do anything wrong.

Ronda Rousey, Ben Askren, Justin Gaethje and others voiced support for him after he allegedly attempted to take out the unnamed child molester.

Never met @cainmma before but I am sure looking forward to it one day. #FreeCain — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 3, 2022

I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain — Funky (@Benaskren) March 2, 2022

I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 3, 2022

This is obviously an incredibly serious and difficult situation. As always, Velasquez has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and the same goes for the accused child molester, who is facing a charge of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.

REPORT: Star Athlete Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/EQPpxt2JSY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

I’ll let you all decide for yourself what should happen if the alleged target is actually guilty of being a child molester, but as Dana White pointed out, Velasquez allegedly did what many people say they would do.

If you allegedly mess with a man’s family, things can go south very quickly on you.

Cain Velasquez went on a 11 mile high speed chase and ran that pedohphilia off the road before shooting him Condemn him all you want but this is a man that protects his family — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 3, 2022

Let us know in the comments what you think of the entire situation. It’s honestly just a mind-boggling sequence of alleged events.

