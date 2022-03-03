Editor Daily Rundown: Buttigieg Knocks Down Keystone Reconsideration And Putin Takes A Major Ukrainian City

PUTIN TAKES A MAJOR UKRAINIAN CITY AND CONTINUES SIEGE… NYT: 1 Million Flee Ukraine as Russia Bombards Key Cities

A day after gaining control of their first major Ukrainian city, Russian forces on Thursday laid siege to urban areas across the country in a grinding offensive that has pummeled civilian neighborhoods with increasingly heavy artillery and reduced basic services to rubble. The assaults have deepened a humanitarian crisis that has prompted one million people to flee the country, and many more to abandon their homes for Ukrainian cities farther from the fighting.