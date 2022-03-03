REPORT: Career Criminal In New York Accused Of Smashing Feces On Victim’s Face Quickly Released Without Bail

A career criminal with over twenty arrests since 1999 was quickly released without bail in New York after he was arrested for smashing feces in a woman’s face on a subway, according to the New York Post.

The alleged perpetrator, Frank Abrokwa, reportedly told cops when he was arrested, “Sh*t happens. Haha. This is a sh*tty situation. Haha.” (RELATED: Video Shows Man Attacking Woman By Shoving Human Feces In Her Face On Subway Platform)

UPDATE: The individual below has been arrested and charged for this crime. https://t.co/4qxeH6Ll5b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 1, 2022

“Why am I being mistreated by the system?” Abrokwa yelled at the judge in the courtroom during his initial hearing, according to the New York Post.

He was reportedly freed without bail.

A day after the subway attack, Abrokwa is alleged to have violently confronted a hardware store employee. He is being charged with menacing, larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, specifically a screwdriver. Police are not keeping Abrokwa in jail for this crime as well, according to the New York Post.

Abrokwa was also arrested Feb. 5, when he allegedly punched a bus driver in the face.

In Harlem, he was recently accused of spitting on a Jewish man and yelling, “Come here, you f**king Jew, I am going to kill you.” He was later charged with a hate crime.

New York City’s newly elected Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, has pledged to get tough on crime. He described the subway attack as a “horrific experience for anyone to go through.”

The mayor announced a new plan in February to improve travel conditions for New York commuters.