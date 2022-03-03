Hundreds Gather At Overpasses To Show Support For People’s Convoy

Thousands of truckers and people from all walks of life departed today from Indianapolis, Indiana, to follow the People’s Convoy, one of the most well-known trucker convoys that are currently on-route to the Washington, D.C., Beltway to protest mandates.

Multiple mile long convoy of trucks and cars have now left Indianapolis and are heading to Cambridge, OH #PeoplesConvoy pic.twitter.com/rrbkSHGlTp — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) March 3, 2022



Organizers from these convoys stated that they were inspired by the truckers in Canada that gathered to protest mandates and that they have similar goals. The group increased in size as it was seen to have dozens of miles of vehicles, all making their way to our nation’s capital.

The route saw many people gather on overpasses throughout the route from Indianapolis to Cambridge to show support of the convoy.

Constantly seeing big amounts of people in overpasses in Ohio supporting the convoy. #PeoplesConvoyUSA pic.twitter.com/5NQN86I2KE — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) March 3, 2022



The convoy arrived in Cambridge, Ohio, on March 3, with an increased amount of people joining along on their route to the Beltway. Organizers stated that they will not enter Washington, D.C., however.

The massive convoy has made it to the Cambridge, OH region. #PeoplesConvoyUSA pic.twitter.com/OOSAnqzlHr — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) March 3, 2022



Check out these other videos looking at the trucker convoys:

People’s Convoy Rallies Near Indianapolis

Ottawa Journalist Gives Inside Look At The Trucker Protest |Guest Rob Macleod|Save The Nation Ep. 83

USA Trucker Convoy Leader Has A Message For Biden

‘Protesting To Mandate Freedom’: Truck Drivers Continue To Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Don’t forget to check us out on Social Media!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Check out our Twitter!

Check out our Facebook!