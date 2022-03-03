The US May Finally Be Gearing Up To More Aggressively Challenge China On Their Unfair Trade Practices

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to address China’s global economic and trade policies while maintaining the U.S.’s advantages in technological innovation.

We need to level the playing field with China and other competitors. That’s why it’s so important to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act. It will make record investments in emerging technologies, American manufacturing, and innovation. Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

Biden’s policies could possibly go into effect over the course of forthcoming months, according to the Wall Street Journal. The focus of Biden’s move may be to utilize Section 301 of the Trade Act, which would give the U.S. the option to call out instances where China may be transgressing against trade law, the outlet reported.

Additionally, the Biden administration is also considering an increased focus on how U.S. companies handle their overseas investments in China, the WSJ reported. This could mean that the U.S. will play a greater role in overseeing and controlling what technologies are exported to China so as to protect sensitive material, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Authorities Charge Chinese Telecom Company With Stealing Trade Secrets)

Meanwhile, the U.S. will work with overseas allies in both Europe and Asia on subsidies, among other issues, in a greater capacity, the WSJ reported. Biden’s considered move was apparently motivated from a belief that former President Donald Trump’s tariffs against imports from China were ultimately ineffective at getting the Chinese to participate in trade fairly, according to the outlet.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) stated in the President’s 2022 Trade Policy Agenda released Tuesday that “China, as a large, non-market economy, is uniquely able to distort the marketplace through unfair, anticompetitive practices, which harm workers and businesses in the United States and in other countries, including some of our closest allies and partners.”

The agenda also stated that China’s “integration into the global trading system” showed “weaknesses” that demonstrate the “urgent need for reform.”

“We are working to counter China’s unfair economic practices, including by raising our concerns directly with China and working with our partners and allies to address shared challenges,” the report said.