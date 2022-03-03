Joe Rogan Slams Trudeau And Putin, Says ‘No One Should Be A President’

Joe Rogan slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s actions against protesters and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion into Ukraine, saying no one person should have that power.

“No one should be president,” the host of the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast shared during the show Wednesday with his guests, rapper Freddie Gibbs and comedian Brian Moses.

During a discussion on the show about how “people like to control” other people, noting the war in Russia, Rogan said it didn’t matter whether people are “Russian or Chinese or wherever the fuck they are.” It starts at the 72:58 minute mark. (RELATED: Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’)

“Look at what’s going on in Canada,” the host explained. “They froze the assets of all those people that contributed to the truckers that were trying to protest. What are you doing? They froze the assets. They froze people’s assets. I don’t know if they released them.” (RELATED:’You Can’t Just Cancel The Show’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Defend Joe Rogan)

“Running things and ruling over people’s gotta be very fucking complicated,” the podcast host added, sharing that it’s “normal human impulses” to “just tell people to shut the fuck up.”

“‘We’re gonna impose this, we’re gonna impose this law, we’re gonna keep this law …,'” Rogan continued. “And you’re not supposed to be able to do that, and the people that voted with them, that’s a mistake, you’re not supposed to give people new powers.”

The podcast host said the amount of powers leaders like Trudeau “have is enough,” noting how emergency powers are “reserved for terrorist attacks and shit,” like people trying to “overthrow the government, not people who are protesting.”

“You have to be able to tolerate a certain amount of protesting,” Rogan said. “There has to be discourse, cause otherwise, you’re going to make new laws to make your life convenient and easy.”

“No one should be president,” he added. “No one should be a prime minister. No one person should get that much juice. And I don’t think they have in America. I think that with [President Joe] Biden it’s probably a lot of people helping him out. It’s probably a gigantic group effort.”

“But Russia?” the host continued. “Nobody’s saying shit to Putin. You know that’s a different kind of thing.”