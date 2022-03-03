Jon Stewart Says Considering ‘The Sh*theads’ Who Are In Office, He’s Definitely Thought About Running

Jon Stewart said considering “the shitheads” who are currently in office, he’s definitely thought about throwing his hat in the political ring.

During the 59-year-old comedian’s interview on Thursday’s episode of The New York Times’ “Sway” podcast, host Kara Swisher asked the TV host if he’s ever thought about running for public office to promote issues he cares about. It comes at the 22:27 minute mark here.

“Oh, god. How do you not?” Stewart said. “When you see the shitheads that are… How do you not when you watch all that and you’re like, oh my god, what is — this is terrible.” (RELATED: ‘I Think They Should Just Shut Up’: Pelosi Speaks Out On Reps. Boebert And Greene Heckling Biden At SOTU)

“It’s like when you get in a car and the one driver’s drunk and you’re like, do you ever think about taking the wheel?” he added. “You’re like, yeah, I did.” (RELATED: Jon Stewart Calls ‘Overreaction’ To Joe Rogan A ‘Mistake’)

When pressed further by the host if there was a chance, the former late-night host said he didn’t think he has the “temperament for it.”

Swisher then asked him what his “temperament problem” would be, given the politicians already in office. She named former President Donald Trump and Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Oh, yeah, no,” Stewart replied. “It’s patience with that. It’s having the patience that, ‘how come that person gets to still be here? Make that person leave.'”

“No, listen, I also think there’s a lot that goes around that that has nothing to do with passion or care about issues or wanting to help people, that has to do with fundraising and the way the game is played and the lack of perspective on it,” he added. “And sometimes I feel like, well, I can be more effective on the outside than on the inside.”