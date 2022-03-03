Kliff Kingsbury Says The Cardinals Are ‘All In’ On Kyler Murray As The Team’s Quarterback

Kliff Kingsbury has made it clear he’s committed to Kyler Murray as the quarterback of the Cardinals.

There have appeared to be some serious issues between Murray and the Cardinals, but both sides are also committed to getting it all ironed out.

Now, Kingsbury has squashed any speculation the two sides will go their separate ways.

During a Thursday interview with Pat McAfee, Kingsbury made it clear that he and the GM are “all in” on Murray since the day they drafted him first overall.

He also added, “The business is the business, and we’re working through it right now.”

“The relationship with Kyler is great & we’re all in on him.. the business is the business & we’re working thru it right now” ~@KliffKingsbury#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RNUJIo80bx — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2022

It certainly seems like the Cardinals and Kingsbury are doing everything possible to kill any speculation that issues will pop back up.

The young NFL coach recently signed an extension, the team is preparing to gear up for the draft and it sounds like an extension is in the near future for Murray.

The fact Kingsbury went on McAfee’s show and made it clear he’s “all in” on Murray should be a pretty clear indication to fans he’s sticking around for a long time.

It should be interesting to see what kind of bag Murray secures, but I’d bet on it being a lot of money.