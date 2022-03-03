‘I’m Not A B*tch Anymore’: Kourtney Kardashian Says Needed Therapy To Deal With ‘Really Toxic’ KUWTK Environment

Kourtney Kardashian said her last two years on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was “really toxic” and she needed therapy to get through it.

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” the 42-year-old reality star shared with Bustle magazine in a piece published Thursday.

"I would fight with my sisters," she added. "There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place. I felt like I was being almost a character."

"'This is Kourtney, and she's in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we're going to cut out the laughing and let's only use the annoying comment that she said,'" Kardashian continued, as she noted she would give herself pep talks through the day to get through filming.

The model said she was always “uncomfortable being the center of attention” and it made her “nervous.”

“I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships,” Kourtney shared, noting how she was “used to always being a bitch and having no feelings.”

By the end of her time on the show she had started what she called "a therapy journey" which made her "really sensitive."

“And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite,'” Kardashian shared. “But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.’ I would just start crying all the time.”

Eventually she decided she was done with the show and soon the whole family walked away from the reality series after nearly 15 years,Variety noted. Kourtney said the break from it has allowed them to find their way back.

“When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other,'” the reality star said.

KUWTK might be over but in April the reality star family will kick off a new series titled “The Kardashians.” It will reportedly follow the Kendall-Jenner crew through their biggest moments and “reveal the truth behind the headlines,” People magazine noted.