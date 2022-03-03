Seattle Sees Three Homicides In Less Than A Week

Seattle, Washington, reported at least three homicides between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The first homicide was reported Feb. 27 outside an old Macy’s building on Third and Pine in the downtown area of the city, according to The Seattle Times. Locals noted that the sound of gunshots, the cause of the homicide, didn’t lead to the police shutting down the area as they had with previous homicides, the outlet noted.

“It seemed like no big deal. The attitude seemed so different this time,” the local told the outlet, “It’s also becoming a lot less unnerving. It’s becoming normal.”

The Feb. 27 victim was the second homicide between Third and Pine in a matter of weeks, a Wednesday article from KOMO News noted. A man was fatally shot in the face Feb. 21, per The Seattle Times. (RELATED: Multiple Shootings Rock Seattle The Same Day Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell Pledged To Address Soaring Crime)

A second shooting occurred Wednesday between Third and Pike Street, according to KOMO News. The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, and was shot in the abdomen around 7:15 p.m.

The young victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, KOMO News reported. Police searched for the suspect, telling locals to stay out of the area as they investigated in a Twitter post.

A man was then found dead with “significant head injuries” in a parking lot near the Capitol Hill area, KOMO News reported Thursday. The third reported homicide is still under investigation as police try to figure out what happened to the male victim.

#EXCLUSIVE: This is video of the moment after the shooting on 3rd Ave. in Seattle’s Downtown core Sunday afternoon. One victim. Look at all the people running for their lives. Stay with us on ⁦@komonews⁩ for the latest with ⁦@SteveTVNews⁩ and ⁦@MichelleKOMO⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tQrnCoNQN — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) February 27, 2022

In a video posted by KOMO News’ Jonathan Choe, a large group of people can be seen running and walking away from the direction of the shot. “Look at all the people running for their lives,” Choe said in the tweet.