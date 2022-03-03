‘Not A Victim, But A Survivor’: Pamela Anderson Shares About Upcoming Documentary About Her Life

Pamela Anderson gave fans a hint about what they could expect in an upcoming documentary about her life announced by Netflix.

“My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost,” the 54-year-old actress shared in a message she posted Wednesday on Instagram with the streaming site’s name at the top of the image before the news about the film surfaced.

“Nothing to live up to,” she added. “I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor & alive to tell the real story.”

Shortly after the “Baywatch” star’s post, Netflix also shared they were working with the former Playboy Playmate on a project about her life.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” the streaming site tweeted. The post was noted by the Hollywood Reporter. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

“The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey,” it added. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The documentary, which is being touted as sharing never-before-seen archive and journal material, is directed by “The Case Against 8” and “Ask Dr. Ruth” filmmaker Ryan White.

A miniseries from Hulu titled, “Pam & Tommy,” has been generating headlines over the last few months. It centers around the events that led to the release of the former model and ex-husband drummer Tommy Lee’s sex tape and their rocky marriage, Variety noted.

Anderson was previously married to the Motley Crue drummer from 1995 to 1998, whom she shares two sons with. She then married and divorced rocker Kid Rock in 2006. The Canadian star also married music producer Rick Salomon twice. The two were married in 2007 and in January 2014. Both marriages ended in less than a year.