Detectives Identify Suspect In Vegas Hookah Lounge Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 13 Wounded

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified a man who was allegedly in a shooting at a hookah lounge in late February that left one man dead and 13 other people injured, according to a Wednesday press release.

Detectives identified 44-year-old Lee Wilson in connection with the shooting, according to the release. Wilson was arrested for one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, police said. Following his arrest, Wilson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police responded to a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge Feb. 26 at around 3:15 a.m., the release said. They determined that the shooting took place following an altercation during a party at the lounge in which at least two people exchanged gunfire. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Point-Blank Shooting In Crowded Bar)

Fourteen people were shot as a result of the incident, and one died of their wounds, police said.

Police said they were able to locate Wilson using both video from the lounge and witness interviews, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

“We have a variety of surveillance video that we recovered, however, we did recover video from inside the business that captured the actual shooting, and that video along with witness interviews, is what made us able to locate a suspect so quickly,” Lieutenant Ray Spencer of the LVMPD’s homicide unit said, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Wilson was previously charged with attempted murder for his involvement in a 2018 shooting at a sports bar, also according to Fox 5 Vegas. In addition, he was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison in 2020 for attempted murder, the outlet said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and anticipate that additional arrests will be made, the LVMPD release said.