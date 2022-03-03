Russian Navy Poised For D-Day-Style Landing In The Black Sea

Videos of Russian naval ships in the Black Sea near the Ukrainian city of Odesa surfaced on social media Thursday morning.

The sight of the Russian amphibious assault vessels suggests Putin’s next move is a possible land assault near the city, which would open up the capital of Kyiv to attack from the south, reported the Telegraph. At least one Ivan Gren-Class landing ship was caught on camera, assumed to be the Pyotr Morgunov, which is capable of carrying 13 tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, 300 troops, and attack helicopters, according to Baird Maritime.

Video from western Crimea showing much of Russia’s naval grouping in the Black Sea. I count the Pyotr Morgunov Project 11711, two Project 1171, and 5(?) Project 775 large landing ships.https://t.co/3KXaclFHIc pic.twitter.com/Pa5OBqvFOf — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 3, 2022

Also seen in the video were two Alligator-Class ships, which are capable of holding surface-to-air missiles, 300 troops, and 20 tanks each, the Telegraph noted. Five Ropucha-Class vessels that have the potential to launch 10 tanks and 190 troops each were also reported to have passed through the Bosphorus in early February, according to Naval News, and now sit off the shores of Odesa.

Combined, these ships have the potential to send almost 3,000 troops and more than 100 tanks onto Ukrainian shores, the Telegraph calculated.

The outlet argued that the “real power of an amphibious assault group loitering off a coast is the fear and doubt it forces into the minds of an adversary.” The fleet’s intentions are unknown at this point, but its presences poses a significant threat to Ukraine’s southern shore.