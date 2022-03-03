‘Take This Guy Out’: Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls For Assassination Of Putin

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” the senator wrote on Twitter. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country—and the world—a great service.

“The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do,” he continued. “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Graham set off a wave of backlash on Twitter. Activist, author and podcast host Amy Siskind called the senator “out of control” for his remarks.

“You just praised Trump on Fox News, and now you’re off calling for Putin to be assassinated?” Siskind tweeted. “Maybe turn off your phone for the night Senator. You’re out of control!”

You just praised Trump on Fox News, and now you’re calling for Putin to be assassinated? Maybe turn off your phone for the night Senator. You’re out of control! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 4, 2022

That’s a suspension. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) March 4, 2022

Probably not the most responsible thing for a U.S. senator to tweet. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 4, 2022

A United States senator publicly saying that the head of a nuclear superpower which is currently at war should be assassinated. You’re brilliant. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 4, 2022

Resign. Now — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2022

Are you high — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 4, 2022

Fox News host Sean Hannity also called for the assassination of Putin Wednesday, arguing that he had “forfeit the right to live” due to the invasion of a democratic nation and the deaths of women and children. (RELATED: Russia Drafts Plans For Public Executions In Captured Cities: REPORT)

“It’s a simple rule in life. If you invade an innocent country and you kill women and children and men, you forfeit your right to lead a country and you forfeit your right to live,” Hannity said. “And I hope the people around Vladimir Putin take action sooner than later.”

The host also suggested a reversal of Executive Order 11905, put into effect by former President Gerald Ford, to prohibit the U.S. government from participating in foreign and political assassinations.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service recorded over 2,000 civilian fatalities resulting from the launching of airstrikes, missiles and rockets systems by Russian forces Wednesday.