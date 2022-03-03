‘Shut Up!’: Pelosi Speaks Out On Reps. Boebert And Greene Heckling Biden At SOTU

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia needed to “shut up” during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

A Business Insider reporter asked Pelosi for her reaction on the “outbursts” of Boebert and Greene at her Thursday press conference.

“Let me just say this, I agree with what [Republican South Carolina] Senator Lindsey Graham said, shut up,” she began. “That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.”

At Tuesday’s address before Congress, President Joe Biden spoke of veterans exposed to burn pits developing “cancer that would put them in a flag draped coffin.” Boebert shouted, “You put them in, 13 of them!” The congresswoman referenced the 13 service members killed from a suicide bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport in August, 2021.

Graham appeared to mouth “shut up” during the interruption, while Democratic lawmakers booed her. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Do You Think You Are, Little Girl?’: ‘The View’ Reacts To Rep. Boebert Heckling Biden At SOTU)

While the president addressed the need for a secure southern border, Boebert and Greene chanted “Build that Wall!”

Boebert fired back at Pelosi Thursday declaring she would “not shut up” about the deaths of 13 service members, and included a clip of the Speaker tearing up former President Donald Trump’s speech at the 2019 State of the Union.

“So Fancy Nancy is upset about me speaking out at the State of the Union,” Boebert tweeted. “What’s she torn up about? I will not ‘shut up’ about Biden’s failure in Afghanistan and the 13 heroes we lost because of it.”

Boebert told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Wednesday night that she would “absolutely do it again,” and said Biden was “100 percent responsible” for the service members’ deaths.