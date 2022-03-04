US

2 Police Officers Shot At Hot Dog Stand, Suspect In Custody

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
A gunman shot two Chicago police officers early Friday morning at a hot dog stand on the city’s West Side.

The officers stopped for a bite at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand at roughly 3:30 a.m. on South Independence Boulevard, ABC 7 reported. As the alleged gunman reached in his pocket, a gun reportedly fell to the ground. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a press conference that the suspect shot at one officer after picking the weapon up, according to ABC 7. He then shot at the officer’s partner sitting a squad car near the hot dog stand.

A nearby undercover officer heard the gunfire and helped chase the gunman down, the Associated Press reported. Police captured the suspect blocks away from where the incident occurred and took the suspect into custody. (RELATED: Violence In Chicago So Bad That Officials Are Canceling Days Off For Cops)

Brown said the officer who sustained a shot in the leg was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the AP reported. The other had a grazing head wound and was released later that day.

“These offenders have no regard for law enforcement,” Brown said, according to The AP. Brown also said incidents in which officers have been shot at have increased 500% in recent years.