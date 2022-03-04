ANALYSIS: This Next Crisis Could Dash Biden’s Hopes For 2024

Like Russia’s war with Ukraine, an invasion of Taiwan by the Chinese Communist Party will cause serious damage to America’s fragile economy and create a disaster for President Joe Biden’s re-election plans amid his near historic low approval ratings.

Biden said his foreign policy would rebuild “the muscle of democratic alliances” in his April 2021 “America is back” speech at the U.S. State Department. Despite his promises, authoritarian regimes worldwide have advanced their aggressive agendas, adding to supply chain issues plaguing America’s vulnerable economy.