‘He Did His Little Best Little Trump Impersonation’: Jason Whitlock Says Biden’s Trying To ‘Morph Into’ Donald Trump

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock said President Joe Biden “did his little best little” impersonation of former President Donald Trump at the State of the Union Address and is trying to “morph” into him.

During “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Thursday, Kelly asked Whitlock exactly what he meant when he said Biden was “morphing into Trump” following the president’s SOTU address Tuesday. The sports journalist originally made the comment about Biden trying to “morph into” Trump during his podcast for Blaze TV.

“Did you not listen to the second half of his speech, the State of the Union address?” Whitlock replied. “Oh, I’m sorry, state of the new world order address at the beginning. And then after he talked about Ukraine and unity among NATO countries and all that.” (RELATED: ‘They Won’t Change’: Victor Davis Hanson Says Democrats See That ‘COVID Threat’ And ‘Racial Tensions’ Favor Them)

WATCH:

“And then he pivoted to all of, or many of, Donald Trump’s talking points,” Whitlock continued. “Bringing manufacturing jobs back. Make it here in America. The Democrats chanting ‘USA, USA,’ like they are at a Trump rally.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

Whitlock noted other things Biden said that the sports writer said were like Trump such as “fix the border” and “fund the police,” not defund the police as the Democrats have supported. He explained that he thinks the reason for the pivot is because Biden pollsters can see that the president and the Democrats were “about to get crushed” in the midterms.

“We gotta go back to pretending like we love America and haven’t sold out all the way to China,” Jason explained he thought the Democrats were thinking. “And so he did his little best little Trump impersonation. It fell flat, inauthentic obviously. I think the Democrats are realizing they’ve gone too far with their demonization of America and their anti-American sentiment, and Joe Biden tried to walk that back a little bit on Tuesday.”

Kelly called it a “joke” that Biden was talking about securing the southern border when she said the country has seen “record illegal immigration attempts” because of his policies. She also said the president expressing support for funding the police is a “lie” when Democrats have been supportive of defunding police across the country for two years and been “anything but pro-law enforcement.”