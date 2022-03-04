Watchdog On Wall Street Slams Biden For ‘Zero’ Wage Growth In February Jobs Report

“Watchdog on Wall Street” host Chris Markowski sat down with the Daily Caller News Foundation to break down the February jobs report, share his thoughts on wage growth during the Biden administration and more.

