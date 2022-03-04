‘Putin’s Days Are Numbered’: John Brennan Speculates About The Fall Of Putin In The Near Future

Former CIA Director John Brennan speculated about the fall of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.

Brennan said Putin and other autocrats censor their countries’ media and use mis- and disinformation to “shape” the minds and actions of their citizens, saying he thinks Putin “fears” the truth. He stated that Russian citizens will learn of the true events happening in Ukraine via social media and turn against him.

“This is where Mr. Putin has a vulnerability. Which is why also I think that, what worries me, is that I think Putin doesn’t see any option for him except to double down. He knows he’s not gonna be able to turn back the clock,” he told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “He’s gonna be held to account for the death and destruction of Ukraine and so, therefore, Putin and his henchman around him believe that the only option they have is to continue with this ferocious intensity in trying to devastate Ukraine.”

“This is only going to lead to, I think, Putin’s unraveling in terms of his position in the Russian government … I do believe that Putin’s days are numbered, and maybe in the double digits,” he concluded.

WATCH:

Ukrainians have defending against Russian forces since the invasion started Feb. 24. However, Russian troops captured and reportedly set a curfew in the Ukrainian port city of Kherson, which consists of over 280,000 residents. (RELATED: ‘Dangerous And Stupid’: Laura Ingraham Rips Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Call For Putin’s Assassination)

Ret. Army Gen. Keith Kellogg said Monday that Russian forces are “not performing well at all” in attacking Ukraine, despite their reputation of having one of the strongest militaries in the world. He then said Russia’s performance in the invasion is “embarrassing the Russian army to the rest of the world.”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called Thursday for the Russian people to assassinate Putin via Twitter. Fox News host Sean Hannity made similar remarks Wednesday, even calling for the reversal of Executive Order 11905, which prohibits U.S. officials from conspiring in foreign and political assassinations.