Video Of Call Between John Daly And Donald Trump Discussing Putin And China Goes Viral

Writer and commentator Tim Reilly shared a video to Twitter of a Friday call seemingly between former President Donald Trump and John Daly, who were discussing Russia and China.

“They’re all saying, ‘oh he’s a nuclear power.’ It’s like they’re afraid of him. You know [Putin] was a friend of mine. I got along great with him. I say, Vladimir, if you do it, we’re hitting Moscow. I said we’re gonna hit Moscow,” the former President appeared to say to Daly in the video shared to social media. “And he sort of believed me in like five percent, 10 percent. That’s all you need. He never did it during my time John, you know, we’re all talking about, during the last four years, because he knew he couldn’t.”

Daly then said, “No, it’s funny. It’s funny how Xi didn’t bother you, either.” (RELATED: Russia And China Buddy Up During Ukraine Invasion)

“No, Xi didn’t bother me. And I told him the same thing, that that’ll be next. You know that that’ll be next,” Trump replied. “Taiwan will be next. You won’t have any computer chips. They’ll blow them off the face of the Earth.”

Trump discussing Russia with John Daly on speaker phone is something else via nopopsgolf pic.twitter.com/hdy6jbdvvp — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) March 4, 2022

Throughout the video, Daly agrees with Trump’s predictions that Chinese dictator Xi Jinping will invade Taiwan as Russia invades Ukraine. Though the former President’s identity is not verified, the onscreen caption reads, “Just JD on the phone with Donald Trump talking Russia and Putin no big deal.”

The video was first posted by Instagram account NoPopsGolf with the caption, “just a couple of guys shooting the sh*t. Nbd.”

Daly endorsed Donald Trump’s run for president in March 2016 and visited Trump in the White House in 2017.