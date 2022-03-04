Kamala And Biden Continue Their War Against American Women And Children

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken to Twitter in recent days to show their support for the Equality Act, which would allow biological males to compete on women’s sports teams and override state laws regarding gender.

“Let’s send the Equality Act to President Biden’s desk. We must increase protections for LGBTQ+ Americans across the country. The onslaught of state bills targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong,” Harris tweeted. (RELATED: Just 29% Of Americans Support Allowing Biological Males On Girls’ Sports Teams. A Democratic Bill Would Require It)

Let’s send the Equality Act to President Biden’s desk. We must increase protections for LGBTQ+ Americans across the country. The onslaught of state bills targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 4, 2022



If passed into law, the Equality Act would explicitly prevent discrimination based on gender identity, NPR reported. It would also require doctors and other medical professionals to perform gender-transition surgeries on minors, according to the Heritage Foundation.

President Joe Biden has also expressed support for the bill.

For LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. As I said last year — especially to our younger transgender Americans — I will always have your back as your president so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

“For LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. As I said last year — especially to our younger transgender Americans — I will always have your back as your president so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential,” he tweeted Wednesday.

The Equality Act has passed through the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in February 2021, according to NPR.

“I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation. Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all,” Biden said in a statement at the time.

In 2021 alone, Republicans introduced 61 bills aimed at protecting women and children from the unpopular gender policies, some of which criminalize gender transition surgeries for children. A majority of Americans believe that biological men should not be able to compete in women’s sports, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll from March 2021. Around 57% oppose allowing children to undergo medical interventions for their gender dysphoria, according to a Heritage poll conducted in July 2020 and released in February 2021.

States including Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, have proposed and/or passed legislation to mitigate the consequences of the Equality Act on women and girls.