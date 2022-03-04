Man Drops To Ground As Explosion Interrupts His Own Video Recording, Sends Shrapnel Raining Down

A Ukrainian man filming a video Wednesday caught the moment an explosion hit a nearby building as Russia bombs the city of Kharkiv, according to video footage according to video footage.

“Friends, I report. We have just spent all the money. The terminals at Rost are back in order and we bought and delivered stuff, will just go down the metro now so if there’s another fundraiser,” the Ukrainian civilian says when suddenly a loud noise is heard overhead, according to a translation provided by CNN.

The civilian stops speaking and looks up toward the sky before dropping to the ground as shrapnel rains down on him. He then makes his way into a building, screaming, “I’m here, here!”

Kharkiv is the nation’s second largest city and has been the target of Russian forces in recent days, with rockets hitting schools, shops, hospitals, apartments and other structures, according to CNN. (RELATED: Russia Drafts Plans For Public Executions In Captured Cities: REPORT)

Residential areas of the city have been hit hard, despite Russia denying that it’s targeting civilians, according to the report. As of Thursday morning, at least 34 civilians had been killed while 285 were injured, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s attacks on Kharkiv “clearly a war crime” during a Monday speech, according to CNN.

“Kharkiv is a peaceful city, there are peaceful residential areas, no military facilities. Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people, the Russians knew where they were shooting,” Zelenskyy reportedly said. “There will definitely be an international tribunal for this crime – it’s a violation of all conventions. No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people.”