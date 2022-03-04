Meghan McCain Says Harris ‘Can Barely Get Through An Interview With Charlamagne,’ Shouldn’t Negotiate Russia-Ukraine Deal

Meghan McCain says Vice President Kamala Harris can “barely get through an interview” with radio host Charlamagne tha God and shouldn’t be negotiating a Russia-Ukraine deal amid war.

“I believe the actual office of the Vice Presidency is serious and should be respected,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Friday to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

“I believe given the gravity of what is going on in Ukraine, a more capable diplomat should be sent to negotiate,” she added. “She [Harris] can barely get through an interview with Charlamagne[ tha God] -I stand by my words.” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

The former Fox News host’s comments followed an announcement earlier in the day that Harris was being sent to Eastern Europe to deal with the invasion into Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“The Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” the White House shared in a release.

NEW: @VP Kamala Harris will travel to Romania and Poland next week to, “demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance,” according to her deputy press Secretary @SabrinaSingh46. Harris will meet with the leaders of both nations. pic.twitter.com/4zPI5Ih1dK — Tim Perry (@tperry518) March 4, 2022

Later, McCain addressed criticism she said she was facing for her statement about Harris and compared it to the response from the media who she said slandered Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

“Also a lot of you pearl clutching in the media about my criticism of Vice President Harris have enjoyed slandering my Senator @kyrstensinema in a completely unprofessional, disgusting and vile fashion – so spare me the pearl clutching about the decorum of criticizing politicians,” McCain tweeted.