Mike Krzyzewski Says He ‘Will Have Nothing To Do’ With Duke’s Basketball Team Once He Retires

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 07: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 89-76.

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski plans on completely stepping aside once he retires.

Coach K is coaching his final home game this Saturday against UNC, and demand for tickets is through the roof to watch him one last time in Cameron Indoor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does he plan on doing once he hangs it up? Well, he plans on completely disconnecting from the Blue Devils.

According to Matt Norlander, the legendary basketball coach said, “I will have nothing to do with our basketball program. This is not about me … [Things have been said] where I’m trying to maintain control. That could not be further from the truth. It was mine for 42 years, but it’s Duke’s forever.”

I somehow find it very hard to believe that the five-time national champion is just going to completely unplug from the Blue Devils.

I find it borderline impossible to believe he’ll be completely out the door once Jon Scheyer takes over.

Coach K is Duke basketball and Duke basketball is Coach K. You can’t separate the two at this point.

There’s no way he can ever completely disconnect. Now, does that mean that he’ll be involved on a daily basis? No, but there’s simply no way the man responsible for turning Duke into a powerhouse “will have nothing to do” with the Blue Devils after this season.

At the very least, he’s going to be called by Scheyer from time to time for advice.

Either way, the Saturday night game against UNC should be a wild time!