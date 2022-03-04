New York City Drops Vaccine Mandate For Businesses, Restaurants

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the big apple will be ending its mandatory vaccination status for restaurants and businesses starting March 7.

“I’m glad to say that the rates are low enough that the mandatory program is no longer needed. No longer needed. Beginning Monday, March 7, we will be suspending the requirements under Key to NYC and so folks can come in and enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the businesses, be a part of this great city without having to show proof of vaccination,” Adams said while speaking in Times Square.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) announces that the citywide vaccine mandate for businesses will be lifted starting March 7th: “Folks can come in and enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the businesses … without having to show proof of vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/chdc3TEmG4 — The Recount (@therecount) March 4, 2022

“We’re far from out of the woods,” he added. “COVID is still here. But we are beating it back.”

Businesses may still choose to keep mandates in place but the city will no longer require them to check vaccine status. (RELATED: Navy SEALs Notch Another Win Against Biden Admin Vaccine Mandate After Federal Court Appeals Court Ruling)

NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said the city’s “restaurant and nightlife industry has been devastated by COVID-19, and over the past two years, these small businesses have endured ever changing pandemic mandates that have posed significant challenges to their operations, yet they’ve fought hard to persevere, and to feed and serve our city during this time of crisis,” according to ABC 7 New York.

The city is also dropping the mask mandate for schools K-12 but “masks will continue to be required for all settings with children under 5 years of age.”

Several blue cities and states drop other COVID-19 related restrictions. Philadelphia recently announced it would drop its vaccine mandate amid declining case numbers, with Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole noting the mandate “has been hard on our restaurants and on our places of entertainment.”

Washington, D.C., also dropped their vaccine mandate for businesses just weeks after implementing it.