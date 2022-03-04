Editorial

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Claims The Media Is ‘Destroying’ His ‘Life’

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jackson Mahomes is apparently not happy with the media!

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is regularly in the news for all the wrong reasons, and was recently ranked as one of the most disliked people associated with the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I’d argue that it’s 100% his own fault that he gets routinely torn to shreds, he thinks it’s the media’s problem!

“I hate media/news it’s destroying my life,” Jackson recently wrote on his Instagram story, according to Awesemo.

You can see a screenshot of the post here.

Jackson must know there’s an easy fix to this situation, right? If he doesn’t want the media tearing him to shreds, which is almost always deserved, he should find a way to not make himself the center of attention!

It’s really not that hard.

Let’s not forget that Jackson Mahomes was caught on video dumping water on Ravens fans after the Chiefs loss.

Just go away, Jackson! People like watching Patrick ball out with the Chiefs, but nobody wants to hear from this dude!