Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Claims The Media Is ‘Destroying’ His ‘Life’

Jackson Mahomes is apparently not happy with the media!

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is regularly in the news for all the wrong reasons, and was recently ranked as one of the most disliked people associated with the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instagram Star Nukes Patrick Mahomes’ Family With Epic Tweet https://t.co/udZYqrnutI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

While I’d argue that it’s 100% his own fault that he gets routinely torn to shreds, he thinks it’s the media’s problem!

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Gets Caught On Video Behaving Like An Idiot https://t.co/NCcHwhfEmi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

“I hate media/news it’s destroying my life,” Jackson recently wrote on his Instagram story, according to Awesemo.

You can see a screenshot of the post here.

NFL Legend Nukes Patrick Mahomes’ Annoying Family With Epic Comments https://t.co/2arSAOiAnI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2022

Jackson must know there’s an easy fix to this situation, right? If he doesn’t want the media tearing him to shreds, which is almost always deserved, he should find a way to not make himself the center of attention!

It’s really not that hard.

On behalf of America, I would like to thank Joe Burrow and the Bengals for beating the Chiefs. We don’t have to hear about Patrick Mahomes’ idiot brother and girlfriend until next season! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2022

Let’s not forget that Jackson Mahomes was caught on video dumping water on Ravens fans after the Chiefs loss.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Just go away, Jackson! People like watching Patrick ball out with the Chiefs, but nobody wants to hear from this dude!