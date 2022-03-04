REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Is Expected To Return To The Packers

Aaron Rodgers will likely remain in Green Bay.

The future of the superstar quarterback is the biggest storyline in the NFL right now, and fans are desperately waiting for any news on what the four-time MVP will do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he’s likely going to keep playing for the green and gold.

There’s a “widespread belief” that Aaron Rodgers will be returning to Packers for the 2022 season, per @jeffphowe. pic.twitter.com/Yv9RJdjVly — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2022

According to Bleacher Report, Jeff Howe reported that there is “widespread belief” through the NFL that Rodgers will be suiting up in 2022 as the starting quarterback of the Packers.

There’s a “widespread belief” that Aaron Rodgers will be returning to Packers for the 2022 season, per @jeffphowe. pic.twitter.com/Yv9RJdjVly — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2022

For those of us who have been paying attention, I would say that things have been trending towards Rodgers returning for a long time.

In fact, I’d say all signs point to the superstar quarterback sticking around.

Green Bay Packers GM Makes Shocking Claim About Aaron Rodgers. What Is The Truth? https://t.co/ObFnVqRafZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

It was recently reported that the Packers and Rodgers are working on an extension, and that was the clearest indication yet that he isn’t likely to leave the team.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers await Aaron Rodgers’ firm decision, but getting him back is their No. 1 priority. And sources say they are working on a deal to be in place if he decides he wants to return to GB. It will be an expensive one. pic.twitter.com/UmF5GLNK91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

Now, Howe has reported that many in the NFL believe Rodgers is destined to keep slinging the ball for the Packers.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, you have to be very happy right now.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers continues to be murky, and the team is now claiming nobody in the NFL wants to trade for the star quarterback. That’s one of the most laughable lies I’ve ever heard, and nobody with a brain believes it. pic.twitter.com/9XzaO97MqA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 2, 2022

With the draft looming on the horizon, decisions have to be made sooner than later, and it certainly sounds like Packers fans can start breathing easy!