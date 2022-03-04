Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Is Expected To Return To The Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will likely remain in Green Bay.

The future of the superstar quarterback is the biggest storyline in the NFL right now, and fans are desperately waiting for any news on what the four-time MVP will do.

Well, it sounds like he’s likely going to keep playing for the green and gold.

According to Bleacher Report, Jeff Howe reported that there is “widespread belief” through the NFL that Rodgers will be suiting up in 2022 as the starting quarterback of the Packers.

For those of us who have been paying attention, I would say that things have been trending towards Rodgers returning for a long time.

In fact, I’d say all signs point to the superstar quarterback sticking around.

It was recently reported that the Packers and Rodgers are working on an extension, and that was the clearest indication yet that he isn’t likely to leave the team.

Now, Howe has reported that many in the NFL believe Rodgers is destined to keep slinging the ball for the Packers.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, you have to be very happy right now.

With the draft looming on the horizon, decisions have to be made sooner than later, and it certainly sounds like Packers fans can start breathing easy!