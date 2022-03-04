REPORT: ‘The Boys’ Actor Anthony Starr Handed Prison Sentence Following Alleged Drunk Assault At Pub

Anthony Starr was reportedly handed a prison sentence following an alleged drunken assault of a 21-year-old chef at a pub in Spain.

The 46-year-old New Zealand-born actor reportedly admitted to getting into a brawl with chef Bathuel Araujo during a “speedy trial” held in Alicante, Spain, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

In response, a judge reportedly handed down a 12-month suspended prison sentence following the alleged assault. Starr also must reportedly pay more than $5,000 to Aruajo within 72 hours in order to avoid any jail time, the outlet noted.

‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain for Alleged Assault https://t.co/z2zNx9sbTK — Variety (@Variety) March 4, 2022

A suspended sentence means the actor will not have to serve any actual time behind bars for the alleged brawl and instead the 12-month sentence is delayed by imposing the actual prison sentence in order to let the defendant serve time on probation, according to legal experts, Page Six noted.

Sentences of two years or less for first-time offenders in Spain are typically suspended, Daily Mail noted. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Actor Dave Koechner Arrested For Alleged Hit And Run, DUI)

The actor was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities were called to deal with a disturbance outside a bar. The chef reportedly told police he was struck twice by Starr. There was also a glass involved in the alleged assault, Variety noted.

“The detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor,” a court official shared with the outlet. The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted.”

Starr, who is probably best known for playing the evil superhero character Homelander on the hit Amazon show “The Boys,” has yet to make any comments on social media about the alleged assault or sentencing.