Saints General Manager Says Jameis Winston Remains ‘An Option’ For The Team At Quarterback

It sounds like the New Orleans Saints might ride with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Winston was the starting quarterback for the Saints last season, but his year came to an end early when he suffered an ACL injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jameis Winston Is Done For The Season. Should Fans Of The Saints Start Panicking? https://t.co/ReYHpZfUQG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2021

Now, he appears on track to suit up in 2022, and it sounds like the Saints are very interested in re-signing him.

According to Nick Underhill, general manager Mickey Loomis said, “Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis.”

Mickey Loomis: “Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 3, 2022

Seeing as how Taysom Hill doesn’t exactly look like he’s going to pan out at quarterback, the Saints should be having serious talks with Winston and his agent about returning.

He could easily get a very nice payday to get back under center for the Saints. The QB options in the draft are laughably bad, Hill and Ian Book aren’t viable options right now and we all know you can’t win in the NFL with terrible quarterback play.

Winston is consistent and dependable. He might not be a superstar, but he can do more than enough to make plays to win games.

Jameis Winston is a walking W pic.twitter.com/4VVHUSgE1q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2022

We’ll see how it all ultimately shakes out, but New Orleans should absolutely pursue this.