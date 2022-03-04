Sean McVay Reacts To Ukraine Fighting Against The Russian Invasion, Says The Crisis ‘Hits Home’

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had some very blunt thoughts about the Ukraine/Russia war.

Right now, the Ukrainians continue to fight like absolute dogs in an attempt to repel the Russian invasion, and they've managed to put up one hell of a spirited defense.

The seriousness of the situation isn’t lost on the Super Bowl champion, who is engaged to Ukrainian model Veronika Khomyn.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he told the media Wednesday, “My thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine. This obviously hits home with me…Just watching the grace at which she’s handled this, how strong her family’s been in the midst of this, I’m just so proud to be associated with that culture.”

He further added, “President Zelensky’s leadership has been incredible. This is real type of stuff right here and it gives you really a perspective…My thoughts and prayers are with so many people that are unfortunately affected by this terrible time.”

As I’ve said before, it’s great seeing people with big platforms voice support for the people and government of Ukraine as they fight like absolute hell against the Russians.

Tyson Fury, McVay and many others have made it clear whose side they’re on, and I’m right here with them.

What’s going on in Ukraine is an absolute tragedy and it seems to be getting worse and worse with every passing day.

Now, the Russians appear to be taking more and more ground, and it looks like the worst of the war has yet to come.

Hopefully, the Ukrainians are able to inflict as much damage as possible on the invaders. The free world is with them against Putin’s horrific actions.