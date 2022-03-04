Country Singer Ashley Monroe Gives Fans ‘Amazing’ Update About Her Incurable Blood Cancer Fight

Country superstar Ashley Monroe gave fans an “amazing” update about her incurable blood cancer battle.

"I had my PET scans and labs on February 24," the 35-year-old country singer captioned her post Thursday on Instagram. The comments were noted by CMT.com.

"My 6th chemo sessions were December 14 and 15, so these tests were the 'let's see if that worked' kind," she added. "Well IT DID! My blood work looked amazing and normal and so did my scans! They say this kind is incurable, but I'm just gonna believe it IS curable, and it's gone forever."

"That was truly one of the most difficult seasons of my life," Monroe continued. "I didn't know it was possible to feel so sick and defeated. BUT, I believe it was meant to be and I know it has made me a better person . Thank you for your prayers, I truly felt them. I love you all. Ready to make and share more music ! To say I have a lot to say, is an understatement."

The Pistol Annies’ member announced in July that she had been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia in a touching post she shared on social media.

“Short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia,'” the country music star wrote. “It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able.”

The “Hands on You” hitmaker opened up about her diagnosis and said she’s very “thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight” the cancer.

“I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with,” Ashley shared. “That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go.”

Monroe tied the knot with former Major League Baseball pitcher John Danks in 2013 and the two welcomed a son, Dalton, in 2017.