Stacey Abrams Comes Mighty Close To Making Invasion Of Ukraine About Voter ID

Failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams appeared to come close to comparing the war in Ukraine to voter ID while speaking Wednesday on Comedy Central.

“My focus should never be on who you cast your ballot for,” Abrams said. “Voting itself, the process is nonpartisan.”

“We are a stronger nation when we allow people to participate, and if we ever doubted that, the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy said it and I will paraphrase poorly, he said this isn’t a war on Ukraine, it’s a war on Democracy in Ukraine,” Abrams said. “When we allow democracy to be overtaken by those who want to choose who can be heard, and those choices are not based on anything but … inconvenience, then that is wrong.”

Stacey Abrams is so self-absorbed that she just compared her push to undermine fair elections with Ukraine’s invasion by a murderous dictator. pic.twitter.com/caV7N4J9IK — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) March 3, 2022

Abrams comment sparked immediate backlash, with Republican strategist Matt Whitlock calling her comparison “deeply offensive and quite stupid.” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Says Nobody Has Ever Opposed ‘Having To Prove Who You Are To Vote’)

Stacey Abrams comparing her crusade against popular voting provisions like voter ID to Ukrainians fighting for their lives is deeply offensive and quite stupid. https://t.co/AhUSdIjLho — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 3, 2022

Republican national press secretary Will O’Grady said it was “fitting that this utterly ridiculous take by Stacey Abrams was aired on Comedy Central.”

Fitting that this utterly ridiculous take by Stacey Abrams was aired on Comedy Central. https://t.co/a3bhtcU70Z — Will O’Grady (@WillOGrady61) March 3, 2022

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Abrams lost to in 2018, said it was a “disgusting comparison,” according to Daily Mail.

“President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people are fighting for their freedom against a callous invasion that has killed innocent civilians,” campaign press secretary Tate Mitchell reportedly said. “Stacey Abrams is a political opportunist who has lined her pockets on lies about common-sense election integrity measures like voter ID. The two are not the same.”