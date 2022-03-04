Even ‘The View’ Hosts Are Dumbfounded When Guest Describes The Constitution As ‘Kind Of Trash’

Co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” appeared shocked Friday when their guest, Justice correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal, called the U.S. Constitution “kind of trash.”

Mystal joined the co-hosts to discuss his newly published book, “Allow Me To Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide To The Constitution,” where he claimed the Constitution was authored by “slavers and colonists.”

Co-host Ana Navarro asked Mystal whether he thought the Constitution is a “living document or is it a sacred document?”

“It’s certainly not sacred, all right, let’s start there,” Mystal replied. “The Constitution is kind of trash. Again, let’s just talk as adults for a second.”

“What did you say? It’s what?” co-host Joy Behar asked.

“It’s kind of trash,” Mystal responded. “It was written by slavers and colonists and white people who were willing to make deals with slavers and colonists. They didn’t ask anybody who looked like me what they though about the Constitution. They didn’t say, ‘Oh, Jim, come over here, what do you think about this old Constitution?’ … This document was written without the consent of black and brown people in this country and without the consent of women in this country.”

“And I say if that is the starting point, the very least we can do is ignore what those slavers and colonists and misogynists thought, and interpret the Constitution in a way that makes sense for our modern world,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Racist Judge With His Trump Rally Cellphone’: Left-Wing Journalist Has A Meltdown Over Judge In Rittenhouse Case)

Behar asked if Mystal wanted to rewrite the Constitution, to which he replied he could rewrite it “in a tweet.” He advocated for the popular vote determining the president, term limits for Supreme Court justices, and eliminating state rights regarding healthcare, policing, elections and guns.

“Can’t amendments help some of that?” Behar asked.

“The problem with the amendment process is that in American history, there have been 115 people allowed to interpret what the amendments mean, 108 of them have been whites,” he concluded. “That’s a problem.”

Mystal previously said he supports the idea of the Constitution being “thrown out” and replaced with a new document that guarantees equal rights for everyone.

His new book breaks down how the Constitution impacts voting, LGBTQ and abortion rights, reportedly giving guidance on “how to protect the rights of women and people of color instead of cowering to the absolutism of gun owners and bigots.”