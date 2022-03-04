‘F*ck These Fascists’: Activists Disrupt Republican Texas House Candidate’s Speech At University Of North Texas

Activists at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton disrupted Republican Texas House Candidate Jeffrey Younger’s speech at an event held by a conservative student group.

The Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) hosted Younger on campus at their Wednesday night event, “Criminalize Child Transitions.” Activists attending the event threw up middle fingers, pounded their fists on desks and shouted, “Fuck these fascists,” interrupting Younger who clapped his hands and yelled, “Louder.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Forced To Hide’: Conservative Event At Texas College Attacked By ‘Antifa’)



At the University of North Texas in Denton, far-left activists shut down the Young Conservatives of Texas (@YctUnt) event featuring the father who lost custody of his trans child. The radicals pounded on the table & shouted, “F— you, fascist” over & over.pic.twitter.com/QRIAXcWBZK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022

Protesters outside the building chanted, “protect trans kids” as Younger and YCT member Kelly Neidert left the hall under police escort, according to The Dallas Morning News. Neidert was subsequently cut off by protestors and forced to hide in a janitorial closet.

UNT President, Neal Smatresk released a statement on Thursday addressing the controversy from the previous night.

“We have always touted the importance of freedom of expression and been proud of our students’ ability to speak up for themselves and participate in nonviolent protest. UNT Police have continuously worked to create and maintain an environment safe for all students to express themselves, regardless of topic.”

Younger, who is running in the May runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 63, attracted national attention for defending his nine-year-old son against gender transition at the request of his ex-wife after she insisted their son was transgender.