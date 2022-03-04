Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio’s Orange Halter Mini Dress Has Us Ready For Summer

Sara Sampaio definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous halter dress for an event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly stunning in a bright orange backless mini when she arrived at the opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair partly pulled up, a silver clutch and white high-heeled sandals. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

To say the look was stunning no matter what angle the outfit was viewed in would be a serious understatement.

It’s fair to say no one has ever worn the color orange better.

The lingerie model often wows — whether she’s on the red carpet across the globe or when she struts her stuff down the catwalk in those famed Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.