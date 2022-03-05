Mike Leach Explains Why He Loves Cargo Shorts, Says You Can Fit A Sandwich In Them

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is a huge fan of cargo shorts.

Leach is known for never holding back with his opinions on any subject, and you can now add his enthusiasm for cargo shorts to the list.

“You know, cargo shorts, you can stick a sandwich in there. I’ve done that, too,” Leach explained in a Friday Twitter video when talking about his love for cargo shorts.

Who else loves cargo shorts? pic.twitter.com/AtjRroBbyx — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 4, 2022

How can you not love Mike Leach, folks? The dude is a content machine. Nick Saban gives us great motivational soundbites, Jim Harbaugh does wacky stuff and Mike Leach just spouts off on literally any subject he thinks of in the moment.

Remember his infamous rant about weddings? If you haven’t seen it, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s absolutely incredible.

Most college football coaches really aren’t all that entertaining. In fact, most are awful in front of the cameras.

Saban, Leach and Mike Gundy are kind of in a league of their own, and the Mississippi State coach’s authenticity is why he has so many fans around the country.

In an era where authenticity is about as rare as a unicorn sighting, Leach has it in spades.

Never change, Leach. Never change!