REPORT: Washington Commanders ‘Made A Strong’ Trade Offer For Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07:Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs off the field while tending to his finger injury after losing 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Washington Commanders reportedly made a serious run at landing Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s future in Seattle seems very up in the air at the moment, and the Commanders apparently picked up the phone to gauge the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders “made a strong” trade offer in an attempt to land Wilson, but “it didn’t go anywhere.”

It was previously reported that the Commanders contacted every single team in the league in an attempt to find out if their quarterbacks were available.

Now, we know they at least attempted to seriously land a star passer.

It should be interesting to see if the Commanders are able to trade for a star quarterback or if they have to land one in the draft.

The only problem with the latter option is that it’s a terrible draft for quarterbacks. It’s one of the worst quarterback drafts in recent memory.

So, something tells me the trade route is the best option, but no matter what, the team is committed to a change.