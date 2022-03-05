Russian Attack Helicopter Reportedly Shot Down In Insane Video

A Russian attack helicopter was reportedly shot down in a crazy video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson, a Russian attack helicopter turned into a ball of fire after getting smoked by an anti-aircraft missile in Ukraine.

You can watch the insane video below.

Russian attack helicopter shot down over Ukraine by anti-aircraft missile pic.twitter.com/VWfqJlFI2s — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 5, 2022

As I’ve said too many times to count, I hope like hell Ukraine keeps giving Russia absolute hell. Whether it’s in the air or on the ground, the Ukrainians should repel the invasion by any means necessary.

If that means going full “Red Dawn,” then that’s what Ukraine should do.

While I don’t think we should be putting boots on the ground, I 100% support every effort the Ukrainians are making to win this war.

The Ukrainians are putting up an incredibly spirited defense against the Russian invasion, and we should all applaud their resolve. When your homeland is invaded, you should 100% turn the streets into Red Dawn. pic.twitter.com/OrOkx2WowO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 3, 2022

You simply can’t allow another country to invade you. Can’t let it happen! Force Putin to regret this decision for the rest of his life.

No retreat! No surrender! Keep striking down the Russians wherever they are!