‘Tragic’: Border Officers Catch Several Female American Citizens Storing Nearly A Pound Of Fentanyl In Their Bodies

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso, Texas, in the last two weeks have intercepted multiple American women carrying fentanyl concealed in their private areas.

“It is tragic that people are willing to put themselves in these dangerous situations,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said in a statement. “This synthetic opioid is so powerful that if a package were to rupture inside the body, the consequences could be life threatening.”

A 31-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was carrying .394 pounds of fentanyl that she removed from her inside private parts after a pat down, where CBP officers at the Port of Ysleta felt something foreign in her private area during a secondary search, according to CBP.

Another U.S. citizen, this time a 42-year-old woman, was stopped on Feb. 28 by CBP officers at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing and found to be carrying .293 pounds of fentanyl in her privates. (RELATED: Fentanyl Street Price Plummets While Country Faces High Prices Under The Biden Administration)

In three separate incidents on March 2, CBP officers at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing stopped a female U.S. citizen, 19, who was two months pregnant, carrying 0.26 pounds of fentanyl wrapped in a condom in her privates. Another woman, a U.S. citizen, 39, was carrying 0.17 pounds of fentanyl in her rear end. Another female U.S. citizen, 27, was stopped at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing and found with a bag of 4.1 grams of fentanyl in her bra area.

CBP said all of the aforementioned cases were processed accordingly.

DEA Issues First Public Safety Alert In Over Half A Decade After Surges In Illicit Fentanyl https://t.co/AQ77xwIvMi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2021

Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is largely responsible for the nearly 100,000 overdose deaths during a 12-month period ending in April 2021.

The highly-potent, synthetic narcotic is manufactured in Mexico with precursor chemicals supplied from China, and distributed into the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

