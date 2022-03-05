Ukrainians Reportedly Shoot Down And Capture Incredibly Fat Russian Pilot

The Ukrainians have allegedly captured a wildly fat Russian pilot.

In a photo tweeted by NEXTA, a Russian pilot with a gut that needs to be seen to be believed was captured by the Ukrainians have being shot down.

Pilot Krasnoyartsev was caught pic.twitter.com/UoMAN3yxir — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

In a video tweeted by NEXTA, you can see what appears to be a Russian fighter jet going down near Chernihiv.

NEXTA also reported that there was initially a search for the pilots after they ejected. Clearly, they got their hands on one of them!

A man believed to be the co-pilot wasn’t as lucky and reportedly died.

The pilot ejected, but people are already looking for him. pic.twitter.com/NBmg7pM2yw — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

The co-pilot didn’t get far either. He was less fortunate. pic.twitter.com/k7gRZ8B7n0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the defense being put up by the Ukrainians is nothing short of incredible.

The people and defense forces are fighting like absolute dogs against the invasion by Russian forces, and they’ve now taken down another plane.

I have no idea how this will end, but there’s no doubt Ukraine has been punching way above its weight.

The Ukrainians are putting up an incredibly spirited defense against the Russian invasion, and we should all applaud their resolve. When your homeland is invaded, you should 100% turn the streets into Red Dawn. pic.twitter.com/OrOkx2WowO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 3, 2022

Let’s hope Ukraine keeps giving them hell! I hope they bleed the Russian forces dry for every single inch Putin tries to take!