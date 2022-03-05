Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Stops Presentation To Ask Sen. Rick Scott To Mute Himself

During a meeting with U.S. lawmakers Saturday morning, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly stopped his presentation to ask a Senator to mute his microphone.

Zelenskyy began the call pleading with lawmakers for further American support in Ukraine after Russia began their invasion of the country in late February. During his speech, Zelenskyy stopped himself and asked Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott to mute his microphone.

“Senator Rick Scott, please mute your mic,” said Zelenskyy according to the Financial Times. (RELATED: US Ammo Company To Send 1 Million Bullets To Ukraine)

Zelenskyy also urged the U.S. to supply Poland and other eastern European allies F-16 fighter jets if NATO would not institute a no-fly zone over the country. The request was met with the concern that the move could escalate tensions between Russia and the West. Putin said earlier on Saturday that Moscow would consider the institution of a no-fly zone by any third party as “participation in the armed conflict,” Axios reported.

“If we lose the skies, there will be much, much more blood on the ground, and that will be the blood of civilians,” said Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in a Saturday meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.