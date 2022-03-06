Editorial

Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Is Selling A Massive Mansion

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 02: Head Coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on January 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is selling an outrageous mansion.

According to Brendan Sugrue, Nagy is selling a mansion worth several million dollars, and it looks like it’s the ultimate bachelor pad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how crazy is it? Well, let’s just say he took the Chicago Bears theme to heart! Check out some pictures of the incredible place below.

As you all know, I’m a massive sucker for real estate. Nothing gets me going like a big mansion, and this one from Nagy is among the best.

While information about the estate is pretty slim online, the Compass listing for the property states it has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

After that, details are pretty scarce to come by.

However, it’s clear that Nagy’s place is absolutely incredible, and there’s no doubt it will sell for a ton of money. Will it sell for the $6 million listed in Sugrue’s tweet?

I have no idea, but given its size and features, I wouldn’t be surprised at all.

Let us know in the comments how much you’d spend on a place like this!

H/T: BroBible